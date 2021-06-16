North American ‘Aliyah’ immigration to Israel spikes after ‘year of COVID’

New immigrants from USA and Canada, including dozens of lone soldiers, arrive on a special aliyah flight at Ben Gurion airport. (Creidt: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Some 5,000 new immigrants from the United States and Canada are scheduled to immigrate to Israel by the end of 2021, according to new data published by the Nefesh B’Nefesh organization in conjunction with Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency for Israel and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund USA.

Nefesh B’Nefesh has reported a spike in the number of immigration requests and files opened during the COVID pandemic. In 2020, the organization received 14,022 requests, compared to 4,582 in 2019.

Since January 2021, 1,171 immigrants from North American have arrived in Israel, a 95 percent increase over the same time period in 2020 and 22 percent more than in 2019, the organization reported.

In 2020, a total of 3,168 immigrants from North America arrived in Israel through Nefesh B’Nefesh.

This year’s immigration wave is expected to crest in August, when over 1,000 North American immigrants are slated to arrive.