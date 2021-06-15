Palestinian ‘Day of Rage’ reaches American shores: Jews in NYC on ‘high alert’

New York, NY - May 20, 2021: Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters clash with each other on Times Square and adjusted streets (Shutterstock)

Pro-Palestinian activists have called for a “Day of Rage” protest in New York on Tuesday, June 15, to coincide with the promised Day of Rage in Israel instigated by Palestinians in response to an annual flag parade in Jerusalem held by youth affiliated with the National-Religious movement.

The protest is scheduled to be held at 800 2nd Ave. in Manhattan in front of the Israel Consulate.

Previous “Day of Rage” protests held in major America cities have seen demonstrators calling for the complete destruction of Israel, as in a July 2020 protest by 2,000 sympathizers in Brooklyn.

“We don’t wanna go just back to our homes in Gaza and the West Bank. We want all of it…we don’t want your two states.” A taste of today’s #DayofRage in Brooklyn. Additional chants from today include the genocidal “From the river to the sea” and “Intifada, intifada.” pic.twitter.com/DeUUZ6x44I — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) July 1, 2020

The traditional flag parade, which occurs every year on Jerusalem Day, was cancelled on May 10 when Hamas shot a rocket at Jerusalem and it was deemed too dangerous to continue the annual event. Eleven days of intense rocket fire followed, with the Hamas terror group firing an estimated 4,000 deadly projectiles into Israeli civilian areas.

As Israel retaliated with pin-point attacks on Hamas targets, Jews in America found themselves being attacked on the streets, in restaurants and in synagogues by angry mobs in a rash of antisemitic incidents.

Jerusalem Day is the annual celebration of the reunification of Jerusalem which happened during the Six-Day War in 1967. The normal route of the parade passes through the gates of the Old CIty, including Damascus Gate which leads to the Muslim Quarter of the Old City, one of the ways to the Western WallQA .

This year, according to the police, the parade will only pass by Damascus Gate before entering the Old City through Jaffa Gate on the way to the Western Wall.

“The flags march is like an explosive that will cause a new campaign to protect Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque to ignite,” Hamas spokesperson Abd al-Latif Qanou said in a statement Monday.

In a tweet, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mahmoud Shtayyeh also warned Israel about “the dangerous repercussions that may result from the occupying Power’s intention to allow extremist Israeli settlers to carry out the Flag March in occupied Jerusalem … a provocation and aggression against our people/Jerusalem and its sanctities that must end.”

The Times of Israel reported that Hamas may not carry out its threats if the march did not pass through the Damascus Gate which leads to the Muslim Quarter of the Old City.

However, other Palestinian terror groups have issued threats as well, including Ibna al-Zuwari, the unit responsible for launching explosive balloons from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel for the last three years. The devices have caused massive damage to farm lands, nature reserves and private property.

Israeli authorities waffled in recent weeks as to whether or not they would allow the parade to take place. The event was originally scheduled for last week but cancelled after threats from Palestinians. However, pressure on the government mounted from citizens outraged that the decision appeared to have been made according to diktats of terror groups. Ultimately the decision was reversed, with a compromise reached as to the route of the march.

Newly installed Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said that “in a democracy, it is allowed and important to demonstrate within the confines of the law.”

“We will operate according to the recommendations of the police,” he added.