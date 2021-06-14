Biden congratulates Bennett, agrees to work closely on regional security, Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday just hours after the Israeli leader was sworn into office.

Biden offered his “warm congratulations” to Bennett and “highlighted his decades of steadfast support for the U.S.-Israel relationship and his unwavering commitment to Israel’s security,” according to a White House readout.

The president also expressed a desire to deepen the cooperation between the two countries, agreeing “that they and their teams would consult closely on all matters related to regional security, including Iran.”

The readout noted that Biden also “conveyed that his administration intends to work closely with the Israeli government on efforts to advance peace, security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians.”

According to a readout from the Prime Minister’s Office, Bennett thanked Biden for his support for Israel during the recent conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

The leaders further “emphasized the importance of the alliance between Israel and the United States, as well as their commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries and maintaining the security of the State of Israel.”