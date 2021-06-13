Weekend roundup of antisemitic incidents in the US

As antisemitism has resurfaced in the United States ad throughout the world, the following is a series of just some of the reported antisemitic incidents that took place over the weekend.

New Jersey

In Paterson, New Jersey, a man threatened to “slap the Jew out of” a Jewish man outside his shop.

Ismaeel Alatshan (aka Ismail Alatshan), is a resident of South Paterson, NJ and owns “A1 Wireless” in Newark. He is seen here, physically harassing a visibly Jewish man and captioned the video “I was gunna slap the Jew out of him.”@NewarkNJPolice @StopAntisemites pic.twitter.com/PFLkBAIn34 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahSi66757835) June 10, 2021

Also in New Jersey, a hookah shop in Clifton displays a sign out front comparing Israel to the Nazis featuring a swastika and a Hitler mustache on Benjamin Netanyahu.

📍 Clifton, NJ – a hookah shop refers to the Jewish nation and her Prime Minister (former) as Nazis. This vile comparison is deemed antisemitic by #IHRA and once again shows us the importance of having such a definition. pic.twitter.com/bQiixYOyXX — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) June 12, 2021

NYC

A truck in Manhattan was spotted with an electronic billboard claiming that Israel kills Palestinian children.

A disgusting display today in the streets of Manhattan: a truckload of #antisemitism #Jews kill Christian children #Israel kills Palestinian children Two messages that are one & the same #anti-Zionism equals #antisemitism @AdamMilstein @Eve_Barlow pic.twitter.com/vQea9bckzM — Shahar Azani (@ShaharAzani) June 11, 2021

Wisconsin

An 8th-grade Jewish student at Lake Denoon Middle School in Muskego, WI received his yearbook on Friday today with obscene, vile antisemitic, and racist comments.

HORRIFYING – an 8th grade Jewish student at @LakeDenoon Middle School in Muskego, WI just received his yearbook today with these obscene, vile antisemitic and racist comments. Police, school administration and board have all been notified. pic.twitter.com/aD8rIGjQlv — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) June 10, 2021

Antisemitic incidents have reached unprecedented levels lately in America and worldwide. Many blame the spike in Jew-hatred on the recent fighting between Gaza and Israel in and following the May 2021 Operation ‘Guardians of the Wall’ operation. However, others argue that antisemitism has been a dormant force and that Israel’s defensive battle against the Hamas terror group served as a convenient excuse to begin expressing it openly.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which tracks incidents of anti-Jewish violence and bias, says that they saw a 75% increase in anti-Semitism recently. The agency’s 25 regional offices released the report after Israeli-Arab fighting recently began.

But those are just the incidents that are being reported. Israel365 News recently discovered that antisemitism inside the United States is even more prevalent than the headlines imply. This bombshell development was revealed by Malcolm Hoenlein, vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

The majority of antisemitic incidents include assault, vandalism, and harassment.

However, they can also include cyber-bullying. The most daunting example of this phenomenon is the 97-year-old Holocaust survivor, Lily Ebert. Her crime? She wished her TikTok followers a “Good Shabbos” (Good Sabbath), and was responded to with a bombardment of anti-Semitic comments like: ‘Happy Holocaust’, ‘Peace be upon Hitler’, and ‘How are you still alive?’.