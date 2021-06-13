Jun 13, 2021
Weekend roundup of antisemitic incidents in the US

Jun 13, 2021

Enraged at Balaam, Balak struck his hands together. “I called you,” Balak said to Balaam, “to damn my enemies Numbers 24:10 (The Israel BibleTM)

A truck in New York claiming Israel kills Palestinian children was spotted (courtesy: Twitter/screenshot)

As antisemitism has resurfaced in the United States ad throughout the world, the following is a series of just some of the reported antisemitic incidents that took place over the weekend.

New Jersey

In Paterson, New Jersey, a man threatened to “slap the Jew out of” a Jewish man outside his shop.

Also in New Jersey, a hookah shop in Clifton displays a sign out front comparing Israel to the Nazis featuring a swastika and a Hitler mustache on Benjamin Netanyahu.

NYC

A truck in Manhattan was spotted with an electronic billboard claiming that Israel kills Palestinian children.

Wisconsin

An 8th-grade Jewish student at Lake Denoon Middle School in Muskego, WI received his yearbook on Friday today with obscene, vile antisemitic, and racist comments.

Antisemitic incidents have reached unprecedented levels lately in America and worldwide. Many blame the spike in Jew-hatred on the recent fighting between Gaza and Israel in and following the May 2021 Operation ‘Guardians of the Wall’ operation. However, others argue that antisemitism has been a dormant force and that Israel’s defensive battle against the Hamas terror group served as a convenient excuse to begin expressing it openly.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which tracks incidents of anti-Jewish violence and bias, says that they saw a 75% increase in anti-Semitism recently. The agency’s 25 regional offices released the report after Israeli-Arab fighting recently began.

But those are just the incidents that are being reported. Israel365 News recently discovered that antisemitism inside the United States is even more prevalent than the headlines imply. This bombshell development was revealed by Malcolm Hoenlein, vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

The majority of antisemitic incidents include assault, vandalism, and harassment. 

However, they can also include cyber-bullying. The most daunting example of this phenomenon is the 97-year-old Holocaust survivor, Lily Ebert. Her crime? She wished her TikTok followers a “Good Shabbos” (Good Sabbath), and was responded to with a bombardment of anti-Semitic comments like: ‘Happy Holocaust’, ‘Peace be upon Hitler’, and ‘How are you still alive?’.

 

 

 

 

