PA TV Invents “Israeli Slaughter” of 150 Arabs

PA TV host distorts words of Arab eye witness, who said “…150 people fled,” into “they slaughtered 150 Arabs”

In the PA TV program From the Israeli Archive, the host Nasser Al-Lahham, who is also the Editor in Chief of the independent Palestinian news agency Ma’an, teaches and discusses history using Israeli footage and documentaries. But the host doesn’t always stick to facts, but presents the Palestinian narrative in the program, which is often a revision of history.

Palestinian Media Watch has documented that the PA TV host misinterprets – and at times even mistranslates ‎‎- the original narration so it presents the Palestinian narrative and even an antisemitic perspective. Here is a recent example of a gross distortion of the statement of an Arab refugee, who recounts how his family of 150 people “fled” during the war in 1948. However, PA TV host Al-Lahham’s distorts the man’s words and turns his statement into an Israeli massacre, claiming the man’s 150 family members were “slaughtered”:

Arab eye witness, in Hebrew: “This great tree – my entire family [was] there, 150 people. Everyone fled.” PA TV, in Arabic: “Hajj Mussa from Lod. They slaughtered 150 Arabs under this tree. The rest fled.”

Arab eye witness, in Hebrew: “This great tree –“ PA TV host: “Hajj Mussa from Lod.” Arab eye witness: “my entire family [was] there, 150 people.” PA TV host: “They slaughtered 150 Arabs under this tree.” Arab eye witness: “Everyone fled.” PA TV host: “The rest fled.” [Official PA TV, From the Israeli Archive, May 30, 2021]

In other episodes of From the Israeli Archive the PA TV host has distorted the Nazi genocide of Jews as merely “the expulsion of the Jews,” and claimed that the Jews fleeing Europe received a warm welcome by Arabs in Palestine, when in fact they were attacked and killed by Arabs in British Palestine. Host Al-Lahham has also compared Israeli Member of Parliament Naftali Bennett, Head of the Yemina party and probable first Prime Minister in the coalition government that is currently being formed, to Adolf Eichmann, one of the major organizers of the genocide of over 6,000,000 of the Jews of Europe.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Palestinian Media Watch