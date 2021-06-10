Pro-Palestine rally to hit Simi Valley, California

A broad coalition of anti-Israel, pro-BDS groups is planning a “Rally to End the Israeli Occupation of Palestine” on Saturday, June 12 in California’s Simi Valley.

BDS stands for the Boycott, Divest and Sanction movement against Israel, which aims to strangle the Jewish state economically while at the same time calls for the flooding of Palestinians into Israel to destroy the Jewish character of the state.

According to the definition of anti-Semitism adopted by the U.S. (and 31 other nations), the BDS movement has been deemed antisemitic. This is fundamentally because the movement applies double standards by requiring of Israel a behavior not expected or demanded of by any other nation in the world. For example, there are at least 100 land disputes across the globe that are not subject to BDS movements.

Ironically, the BDS movement has served over the years to destroy the livelihood of hundreds of Palestinian workers.

Groups sponsoring the rally include Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and the Council of Islamic-American Relations (CAIR) – both supporters of the Gaza-based terror group Hamas — as well as the anti-Israel Jewish group Jewish Voices for Peace.

SJP, often referred to as “Hamas on Campus,” is the leading promoter of the BDS movement on U.S. college campuses. SJP calls for the dissolution of the State of Israel, engages in confrontational and often violent tactics, and disavows any dialogue with those it deems Zionists, who they regularly brand as Nazis and white supremacists. SJP activists intimidate and harass Jewish and pro-Israel university students and aggressively disrupt pro-Israel campus events. SJP chapters nationwide, which number at least 200, support and have been linked to terror groups.

CAIR was labeled by the U.S. government as an unindicted co-conspirator in the trial of the Holy Land Foundation for financing Hamas. CAIR was also listed by the U.S. government among “individuals/entities who are/were members of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestine Committee and/or its organizations.” The Palestine Committee was a secret body set up to advance the Brotherhood/Hamas agenda in America.

The groups seek to advance a faulty thesis that the state of Israel occupies a country called “Palestine” owned by “Palestinians.” Before the Jewish state of Israel exited, Jews and Arabs lived in the British mandate territory of Palestine. Both were called “Palestinians.”

However, Israel has been the traditional homeland of the Jewish people since biblical times, beginning in 2,000 BCE. Despite foreign invasion and exile, the Jewish people never deserted this homeland.

In 1948, when the United Nations approved a plan to partition the land into separate Jewish and Arab states, the Arabs rejected the plan and went to war with the newly-created state of Israel. Post 1948, the Gaza Strip and the territories on the west bank of the Jordan River, which are now referred to as “Palestinian territories,” were occupied by Egypt and Jordan, respectively.

In 1967, during yet another onslaught by the Arab nations surrounding it, Israel captured these territories. In 2005, Israel completely pulled out of the Gaza Strip. Following the Madrid Conference in 1991 and the Oslo Peace Accords in 1993, the framework was laid for yet another two-state solution to the conflict. The Arabs were given self-autonomy in the Arab population centers in both Gaza and the “West Bank,” however subsequent offers by a number of Israeli governments to create a Palestinian state in those territories have been met with rejection and violence against Israel’s Jewish population.