BDS cancel culture’s latest target: Gal Gadot

Far Left and anti-Israel activists are waging a campaign on National Geographic to convince the network to drop Israeli actress Gal Gadot from appearing in future programs after Gadot hosted an episode of the recent series Impact.

Gadot, best known for her starring role in Wonder Woman, served in the Israel Defense Forces and is a staunch defender of Israel. The National Geographic program highlighted the plight of indigenous people.

Among the leading activists behind the effort is Code Pink, a radical feminist group that has a history of supporting the Iranian regime, Hamas and dictators across the globe including Saddam Hussein, Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro. The group is known for its shrill, disruptive stunts in public forums, including at a event featuring well-known Holocaust survivor Eli Wiesel.

In a stunning distortion of geographical and historic facts, Code Pink stated, “Gal Gadot served in the Israeli military as a combat trainer during Israel’s brutal 2006 war in Lebanon when indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes killed about 900 civilians. Clearly, Gal shouldn’t be speaking on indigenous rights, as she directly took part in displacing Palestinians in Palestine. Tell National Geographic to stop working with her!”

🧵You can’t make this sh*% up! @NatGeo is having @GalGadot, self-designated defender of Israeli genocide, host a series about indigenous people being displaced. Watch the video and sign @CODEPINK’s petition pic.twitter.com/C60KCW9hD3 — Ariel Gold אריאל 🕎 ☮️🔥✡️ (@ArielElyseGold) May 26, 2021

The campaign highlights the intersectional alliances of the anti-Israel movement. In this case, both Code Pink and their anti-Israel partners share the same goals: the destruction of Israel and, ultimately, the dissolution of the democratic nature of the United States.

Code Pink was originally established in 2002 to agitate for an end to American military involvement in Iraq. The group made its first trip to Iraq in 2003, at which time Code Pink leader Jodie Evans praised the government of Saddam Hussein for providing “a good education and health care system, food for everyone.”

Two years later, Evans and fellow Code Pink leader Medea Benjamin, travelled to Iraq as part of delegation of “peace groups” and delivered $600,000 in cash and medical supplies to the families of insurgents fighting against American forces in Fallujah. The insurgents, known at the time as Al-Qaeda in Iraq morphed into ISIS.

Code Pink activities supporting terrorists did not end in Iraq. In 2006, the organization’s leaders travelled to Venezuela to meet with Hugo Chavez, that country’s brutal dictator. After the trip, Evans blogged, “He was a doll. Generous, open, passionate, excited, stimulated by the requests and happy to be planning with us.”

Fellow Code Pink leader Benjamin was also enamored with Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. Benjamin, who lived in Cuba for a time said life in Cuba was so idyllic that it “made it seem like I died and went to heaven.” Benjamin was eventually deported for writing an article published in a communist newspaper of which the government disapproved.

In 2008, Code Pink leaders met with then-Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in New York City. Following that meeting, Benjamin and Evans accepted an invitation by Ahmadinejad to visit Iran as his guests. Again, the two had nothing but praise for Iran’s leaders, who the group said upheld women’s rights in the country. Ironically, their trip coincided with the regime’s hanging of Fatemeh Haghighatpajou, an Iranian mother who was put to death for defending her daughter from a rapist.

At the Democratic National Convention in 2008, Code Pink demonstrated for “Peace with Iran.” “Iran isn’t threatening anyone. They haven’t threatened another country in over 260 years,” said one Code Pink activist, despite the fact that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Komenei continuously threatens to “[wipe] Israel off from the map of the world, and with the help of the Almighty, we shall soon experience a world without America and Zionism, notwithstanding those who doubt.”

In 2009, Code Pink led an international delegation to Gaza, where they delivered tens of thousands of dollars in “humanitarian aid” and were feted at a five-star hotel owned by Hamas.

In 2013, Code Pink, still billing themselves as a pro-peace women’s group, held a demonstration in conjunction with the Interfaith Peace-Builders in Washington, D.C. Code Pink demonstrators screamed on the streets of Washington, D.C., calling for a new, violent uprising against Israel, “Long live the intifada… intifada, intifada!” In the previous intifada, over 1,000 Israeli civilians were killed in shootings and suicide bombing on Israeli streets, buses, cafes, and hotels.

In 2014, the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), an anti-Israel, Islamist group with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and terror funding, gave Code Pink their “Community Organization of the Year” award.

Code Pink’s history of activism for the Islamist cause dovetails with CAIR’s. In 2007, the Justice Department branded CAIR an unindicted co-conspirator in the trial of the Holy Land Foundation, another U.S. Muslim Brotherhood entity found guilty of financing Hamas.