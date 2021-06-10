Jun 10, 2021
Two Palestinian policemen shot dead after opening fire at IDF troops

Jun 10, 2021 | News Videos, Terror Watch

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

The two PA 'policemen' killed by Israeli security forces on Thursday (courtesy)

Palestinian police forces opened fire at Israeli soldiers in the Samarian city of Jenin on Thursday.

In a video taken, shouts of “Israeli forces! Israeli forces!” can be heard while asking them to hold their fire. But the policemen continued firing.

The Israeli troops returning fire were part of the border police special forces known as Yamam. The guns of the Israeli forces were equipped with silencers reports Chanel 10 News military correspondent Or Heller.

