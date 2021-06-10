Two Palestinian policemen shot dead after opening fire at IDF troops

The two PA 'policemen' killed by Israeli security forces on Thursday (courtesy)

Palestinian police forces opened fire at Israeli soldiers in the Samarian city of Jenin on Thursday.

In a video taken, shouts of “Israeli forces! Israeli forces!” can be heard while asking them to hold their fire. But the policemen continued firing.

The Israeli troops returning fire were part of the border police special forces known as Yamam. The guns of the Israeli forces were equipped with silencers reports Chanel 10 News military correspondent Or Heller.

ג׳נין ג׳נין. השוטרים הפלסטינים יורים לעבר כוחות הימ”מ – כאשר בנוסף הפלסטיני שבסרטון צועק “כוח ישראלי כוח ישראלי” ומבקש מהם לחדול והשוטרים אינם חודלים.

לציין כי זה בוודאות ירי של השוטרים הפלסטינים לעבר הכוחות הישראליים שהפכו גלויים לאחר שלכדו את שני המחבלים. נשקי היממ אגב מושתקים. pic.twitter.com/vQCiah7Bq2 — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) June 10, 2021