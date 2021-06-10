NYC: In apparent antisemetic attack, man goes on violent rampage inside Kosher restaurant

A man entered a Brooklyn pizza shop and began overturning tables on Wednesday.

Brooklyn, NY. Largest Jewish population outside of Israel. A Wednesday afternoon at a pizza shop. pic.twitter.com/pNKWWVejPK — Moe Braun (@MoBeeNYC) June 9, 2021

The suspect also threw salt shakers and other cutlery across the eatery. As he made his way to the counter, a man threw a highchair at him hitting him in the back. At that point, the perpetrator gave chase until a bystander tackled him and with help subdued him until NYPD came to arrest him.

While being subdued, he was asked why he did it to which he responded: “because I can.”

When he was asked if he had anything against Jews, he simply responded: “crackers.”

Antisemitic incidents have reached unprecedented levels lately in America and worldwide. Many blame the spike in Jew-hatred on the recent fighting between Gaza and Israel in and following the May 2021 Operation ‘Guardians of the Wall’ operation. However, others argue that antisemitism has been a dormant force and that Israel’s defensive battle against the Hamas terror group served as a convenient excuse to begin expressing it openly.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which tracks incidents of anti-Jewish violence and bias, says they saw a 75% increase in anti-Semitism. The agency’s 25 regional offices released the report after Israeli-Arab fighting recently began.

But those are just the incidents that are being reported. Israel365 News recently discovered that antisemitism inside the United States is even more prevalent than the headlines imply. This bombshell development was revealed by Malcolm Hoenlein, vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

The majority of antisemitic incidents include assault, vandalism, and harassment.

However, they can also include cyber-bullying. The most daunting example of this phenomenon is the 97-year-old Holocaust survivor, Lily Ebert. Her crime? She wished her TikTok followers a “Good Shabbos” (Good Sabbath), and was responded to with a bombardment of anti-Semitic comments like: ‘Happy Holocaust’, ‘Peace be upon Hitler’, and ‘How are you still alive?’.