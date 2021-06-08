Clifton, NJ: “teach-in” rally for ‘Palestine’

One hundred people rallied in Clifton, NJ at an event labeled as a “teach-in” and rally for Palestine on Sunday, June 6.

While local news billed the event as a call for peace and justice, posters advertising the rally prominently featured a large black fist with the word “Palestine” written in Arabic on it.

“When there is no justice, we can’t be quiet or have peace,” said Wassim Kanaan, identified as a member of the New Jersey chapter of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), reported Northjersey.com.

AMP, a sponsor of the event, is the “leading organization” that provides extremist anti-Israel funding and training across America for Muslim community organizations and students groups, including Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), a group that has been labeled as Hamas on campus. The group was founded and is led by Hatem Bazian, a University of California professor who also founded SJP. Bazian is known for spreading classic antisemitism, is a leader in the antisemitic Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, defends Hamas and compares Israel to Nazi, Germany.

AMP was just one of the extremist groups that sponsored the Clifton event. Another sponsor was the Islamic Center of Passaic County (ICPC), an organization founded by Mohammad El-Mezain, who was convicted in 2008 for fundraising for Hamas through the Holy Land Foundation. ICPC’s senior imam is Mohammad Qatanani, whose was arrested in Israel in 1993 because of his links to Hamas and whose deportation is sought by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for engaging in terrorist activity, according to a 2008 DHS trial brief.

Qatanani has preached that Jews and Christians “will be swiftly punished by Allah” and that Muslims should not speak poorly of the spiritual leader of Muslim Brotherhood, Sheikh Yousef Qaradawi, who supports terrorism. Qatanani has also defended donations to the families of suicide bombers.

In 2014, ICPC held a fundraiser for Syrian jihadists with Sheikh Mohammad Rateb al-Nulsi, who preaches that all the Jewish people in Israel are acceptable targets and supports suicide bombings and executing homosexuals.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) was another sponsor of the event. The U.S. government labeled CAIR an unindicted co-conspirator in the trial of the Holy Land Foundation for financing the Hamas terrorist group. CAIR was also listed by the U.S. government among “individuals/entities who are/were members of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestine Committee and/or its organizations.” The Palestine Committee was a secret body set up to advance the Brotherhood/Hamas agenda in America.

At the rally, Clifton resident Ahlaim Salem said she and other Palestinians have been calling for peace and social justice for decades, according to Northjersey.com.

Another participant, Mohammad Abedrabo, was quoted as saying that said he came to show support for his friends who helped organize the rally. “We are all from Palestine,” he said. “There is no excuse to not show up.”