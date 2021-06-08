Jun 08, 2021
NYC: Pro-Palestinian man tries to stab three Jews

Jun 8, 2021

An antiSemitic hate crime took place in Brooklyn on Monday.

A man at a bar threatened three religious Jewish boys, telling themI’m going to kill you Jews.”
He then pulled out a knife and waited for them outside. The suspect fled before the police arrived. The Police took a report and are currently looking for the suspect.

During the exchange which took place in the tavern, the unidentified suspect threatened a group of Jewish men saying: “we can go outside and make a big mess of things.”

He then told the bartender that he’s going to “f–in kill them” and that he will “stab them in the face.”

He then yelled at them: “Go kill some f–in Palestinians!” before exiting the establishment.

