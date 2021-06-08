NYC: Pro-Palestinian man tries to stab three Jews

. Anti-Semitic hate crime in Brooklyn, Man threatens 3 religious Jewish boys, telling them I’m going to kill you Jews.He pulled out a knife and waited for them outside. Before police showed up he fled. The Police took a report and are looking for the suspect. pic.twitter.com/74ZPFBPSSv — chaya sorah (@Cees33193093) June 8, 2021

A man at a bar threatened three religious Jewish boys , telling them “ I’m going to kill you Jews .”

He then pulled out a knife and waited for them outside . The suspect fled before the police arrived . The Police took a report and are currently looking for the suspect .

During the exchange which took place in the tavern, the unidentified suspect threatened a group of Jewish men saying: “we can go outside and make a big mess of things.”

He then told the bartender that he’s going to “f–in kill them” and that he will “stab them in the face.”

He then yelled at them: “Go kill some f–in Palestinians!” before exiting the establishment.