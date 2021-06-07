Iran: Three mysterious explosions devastate country’s infrastructure

Another series of suspicious explosions and accidents in Iran have the Islamist regime scratching their heads and asking if they are the victims of their own incompetence, Israeli ingenuity inspired by a Semitic drive for self-preservation, or perhaps the wrath of the God of Israel.

Three explosions in five days

On Saturday evening, a large fire broke out in a steel mill in Zarand, Kerman Province leading to a large explosion. A large explosion resulted and though several people were injured, no deaths were reported.

🎥 حادثه در کارخانه #فولاد_زرند کرمان فرماندار شهرستان زرند: حادثه کارخانه، سرریز شدن مواد مذاب بوده است این حادثه در حال حاضر مهار شده است از مردم زرند درخواست داریم به محل کارخانه مراجعه نکنند تاکنون هیچ تلفات جانی از این حادثه گزارش نشده است pic.twitter.com/C29vHn2Tfa — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) June 6, 2021

This follows a large blaze that broke out in Tehran’s Tondgooyan Refinery on Wednesday. Two liquefied petroleum gas tanks burned for over a day until they were extinguished.

On Tuesday, a fire broke out onboard the Kharg, a logistics-training vessel and the largest vessel in Iran’s navy. The ship sank on Wednesday after all 400 crew and trainees aboard had been evacuated. 20 people were hospitalized with minor burns.

A fire and explosion on May 23 at Shahin Shahr, near Esfahan, in central Iran was initially reported to be at Sepahan Nargostar chemical plant. At least nine people were injured in the incident. It was later revealed that the plant produced drones. Coincidentally, the IDF shot down an Iranian-made drone just a few days prior, after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced the production of a new combat drone dubbed “Gaza” in a tribute to Palestinians.

A long series of crippling explosions over the last year

In April, just one day after a chain of 164 advanced 164 IR-6 uranium enrichment centrifuges went online, an explosion hit Natanz, the country’s main uranium enrichment facility. Last July, Natanz suffered an explosion at its advanced centrifuge assembly plant. One week earlier, a large explosion was reported in the Parchin military base that was associated with nuclear weapons. It was later revealed that the explosion was the result of a cyberattack, possibly carried out by Israel.

At about the same time as the explosion at the Parchin facility, a large explosion at the local power station left half of the city of Tehran without electricity.

Last July, a blast hit a missile facility/warehouse in Western Tehran belonging to Revolutionary Guards. The blast had hit an area with underground facilities, associated with chemical weapons research and an unidentified military production site.

In the same month, at least seven Iranian ships caught fire in the port city of Bushehr. The incident came just after the Israeli Water Authority confirmed a report that two cyber attacks were carried out against Israeli water infrastructure.

In May, Iran launched an unsuccessful; cyberattack targeting Israel’s water infrastructure, and poison the water by increasing chlorine levels in water flowing to residential areas. Israel responded by launching a cyberattack that shut down the Shahid Rajaee port—one of two major shipping terminals in the coastal city of Bandar Abbas in the Strait of Hormuz.

In November, Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was shot dead in Tehran.

The Stuxnet worm, revealed in 2010 and widely assumed to be a joint Israel-U.S. creation, is believed to have caused serious damage to Iran’s nuclear program.