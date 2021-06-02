‘Diversity’ czar at Google calls Jews warmongers, killers

Google’s chief of diversity was blasted for writing that Jews have an ‘insatiable appetite for war and killing.’ He also argued that they should show more ‘compassion’ because of the Holocaust.

Kamau Bobb, who also works as an ‘Equity in Computing’ expert at Georgia Tech University, wrote these sentiments in a 2007 blog post, which is still on his website, titled: ‘If I Were A Jew.’

Bobb wrote: ‘If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself. Self defense is undoubtedly an instinct, but I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering of others.’

He evokes the Kristallnacht pogrom executed by the Nazis against European Jews in 1938, as well as Holocaust victim and author Anne Frank to ponder why Israel has no ‘compassion’ towards Muslims in Judea and Samaria, Gaza, and Lebanon.

‘My greatest torment would be that I’ve misinterpreted the identity offered by my history and transposed spiritual and human compassion with self righteous impunity,’ Bobb wrote.

According to his website, Bobb boasts the titles: ‘Global Lead for Diversity Strategy and Research at Google and the founding Senior Director of the Constellations Center for Equity in Computing at Georgia Tech.’

Michael Dickson, director of Stand With Us, which educates people to fight anti-Semitism, tweeted: 'I searched for "antisemitism" and "hypocrisy". Here's what I found. Google Diversity Head @kamaubobb Said Jews Have 'Insatiable Appetite for War' https://freebeacon.com/latest-news/google-diversity-head-said-jews-have-insatiable-appetite-for-war/… Did @Googl Google him? He's not fit for this post..'

