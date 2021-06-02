Pro-Palestinian UMass students flood chancellor’s email with spam until he agrees to boycott Israel

The Students for Justice on Palestine’s (SJP) University of Massachusetts Amherst chapter have launched a campaign on Wednesday to “flood” the email inbox of the school’s chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy.

The email features a list of demands made by the student group including a demand to publically demonstrate his solidarity with the Palestinian cause, wage an academic boycott against Israel, and disclose any business dealings with Israeli companies or companies with ties to Israel’s defense ministry.

The campaign, which was announced on their Instagram account, reads as follows:

RIGHT NOW: HIT THE LINK IN OUR BIO TO SPAM SWAMY’S INBOX & ENSURE THAT HE MEETS OUR PRESSING DEMANDS. We are disgusted at the severe lack of action and blatant disregard of Palestinian students amidst the heightened and exposed ongoing genocidal occupation of Palestine. UMass Amherst Chancellor Subbaswamy’s silence is deafening and we demand that he adopt the demands outlined in our open letter (link in bio): 1. Release a statement to the UMass public declaring solidarity with the Palestinian students, who need support now more than ever, and naming Israel as an apartheid state. 2. End all study abroad trips offered by the International Programs Office to Israeli educational institutions, including but not limited to The Arava Institute for Environmental Studies, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv University and University of Haifa.

3. Disclose to the public and divest from any partnerships, investments or other financial ties between UMass Amherst or the UMass Foundation, and the following corporations: Caterpillar Inc.; The Raytheon Company; Sabra Dipping Company, LLC; and The Hewlett-Packard Company. It’s important to remember that none of us are free until all of us are free. Our liberations are inextricably tied. Swamy’s claims of building a “revolutionary” and “anti-racist” campus are empty slogans. His silence when it comes to Palestine speaks volumes about the university’s complicity in upholding the illegal racist settler colonial apartheid regime of Isra*l, including the sharing of military tactics between U.S. police forces and the IOF (israeli occupation forces). Read the entire open letter using the link in our bio. Take ONE MINUTE to forward our letter and demands to Chancellor Subbaswamy via email. 🇵🇸🇵🇸

#openletter #freepalestine #calltoaction

SJP’s lack of transparency Seemingly void of central leadership or any sort of central structural framework, each SJP chapter functions independently. The individual chapters are therefore responsible for establishing their own constitutions, funding, as well as organizing campus activities. However, some SJP chapters, like Harvard College’s Palestine Solidarity Committee and Washington University’s Students United for Palestinian Equal Rights don’t actually use the name Students for Justice in Palestine. But SJP has operated regional networks to help coordinate campaigns across several campuses, implying greater consolidation. Although most of the organization’s visible funding comes from student governments, SJP chapters also receive funding from organizations like American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) and WESPAC. But because of a fundamental lack of transparency on the part of SJP and its donors, only a fraction of SJP’s funding is known and accessible to the public reports NGO Monitor. According to the watchdog’s report, It is extremely difficult to ascertain the amount of funding SJP receives from sources outside universities.