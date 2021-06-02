Toronto: Anti-semitic incidents up five times the monthly average

A Vaughan family is left shaken after anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted on their home, which police are investigating as a hate crime. Faiza Amin with the homeowner as well as neighbours who are concerned for their safety. (courtesy; screenshot)

A sharp spike in anti-Semitic incidents in the month of May is connected to the fighting between Israel and Hamas, a Toronto Jewish community group says.

A report from the United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation of Greater Toronto discovered that over 50 anti-Semitic incidents have been reported in the greater Toronto area in May — five times the monthly average in 2021 reports TRNTO.

The UJA stated there has been a “sharp increase” in the number of incidents that were reported since the conflict between Israel and Hamas broke out on May 10.

“There is a clear correlation between anti-Israel activism and antisemitism in Canada,” the report said. “We have seen time and time again that anti-Israel agitation can lead to attacks on Jewish community members verbally, physically, and online.”

Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford released a statement condemning the bump in all hate-based incidents saying: “All Ontarians hope for a peaceful resolution to the heart-wrenching conflict in the Middle East.”

The anti-semitic incidents highlighted in the new report feature a Torontonian Jew who was chased out of a retail store, a father and his child who were told that they should have been “gassed” and “burned,” a family that was called “baby killers” by a group of people in a car waving a Palestinian flag, phony eviction notices that were posted onto private residences with mezuzot, and antisemitic graffiti scrawled on a synagogue wall and Jewish childcare’s parking lot.

The acts occurred mainly along Bathurst street, where many Jewish Torontonians live. On Bathurst, Lawrence as well as Yonge and Dundas, pro-Palestinian rallies have been taken place.

The events were reported via the UJA community security hotline and website.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen a critical mass of incidents that overwhelmingly confirm that our Toronto Jewish community has experienced an alarming surge in antisemitism,” said Adam Minsky, President, and CEO of UJA Federation of Greater Toronto.

“The volume and vicious nature of the recent incidents we’ve seen right here in our city should be a wake-up call for all Canadians.”

UJA calls on anyone that is in danger or who witnesses a crime to call 911 immediately. They also highlight their 24/7 hotline to report antisemtic incidents.

“If you see something concerning, please say something,” Minsky said.