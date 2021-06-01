Ted Cruz tweets Mezuzah bearing witness to the evil of Hamas rockets

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) arrived on Sunday along with fellow Senate Foreign Relations Committee Republicans Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee to witness for themselves the effects of an 11-day barrage of over 4,000 rockets from Gaza wreaked on Israel.

Cruz told the Washington Free Beacon on Sunday that the purpose of the trip was “to hear and see firsthand what our Israeli allies need to defend themselves and to show the international community that we stand unequivocally with Israel.”

Cruz tweeted a video of his visit to a house in Ashkelon in which an elderly woman and her caretaker were killed.

I’m in Israel and I’m seeing the results of Hamas terrorism. A Hamas rocket destroyed this home and killed an elderly woman’s caretaker. pic.twitter.com/uuFTgTRwKg — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 1, 2021

Cruz also tweeted an amazing image of a mostly destroyed doorframe that was barely standing inside the devastated house. Clearly visible on the doorframe was the mezuzah which Jews are commanded by the Torah to attach on their doorposts. Cruz was impressed, writing, “Heartbreaking. Countless times, I’ve seen a Mezuzah hanging on a door frame. This is the first time I’ve seen one on a home bombed by terrorists.”

Heartbreaking. Countless times, I’ve seen a Mezuzah hanging on a door frame. This is the first time I’ve seen one on a home bombed by terrorists. A Hamas rocket killed the caretaker of the elderly lady who lived here in Ashkelon, in southern Israel. This is all that remains. pic.twitter.com/fHBJGFOnRx — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2021

Cruz went on to criticize the Biden administration for showing “weakness” towards Israel’s enemies.

“The longer Joe Biden shows weakness to Hamas or Hezbollah or Iran, the more you’re going to see terrorist attacks escalating,” Cruz told the Associated Press. “Appeasing terrorists doesn’t produce peace.”

Sen. Hagerty criticized the Biden administration for the commitment to provide approximately $360 million in aid to the Palestinians.

“Any monies that go to the Gaza Strip that are (quote) intended for infrastructure (unquote) can be easily diverted by Hamas,” Hagerty said.

Last week, Cruz introduced a resolution approving arms sales to Israel. His resolution came in response to the Democrats’ attempt to block a $735 million sale of precision-guided weapons to Israel.

“Our Israeli allies have just completed another round of fighting against Iran-backed Hamas terrorists who fired over 4,000 rockets into Israel. Israel has the solemn obligation to defend its citizens, and the United States has a duty to continue to support and bolster them as they do so,” Cruz said in a May 26 statement. “Sadly, Democrats in both the House and the Senate are choosing to pacify their anti-Israel base by opposing this critical support. I call on my Democrat colleagues to choose a side and support this commonsense resolution voicing Congressional approval for these two sales.”

President Biden must replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missiles. pic.twitter.com/6NFWoFuoWb — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 30, 2021