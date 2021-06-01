Hebrew University research finds optimism extends life expectancy among those aged 85 to 95

People who have a happy disposition most of the time are said to enjoy better health. But does such contentment and optimism help you live longer? Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI) decided to conduct a longitudinal study on exactly this question back in the 1990s.

They looked at the impact of optimism on longevity and found that maintaining a positive outlook can directly extend your life. Prof. Jochanan Stessman, director of HUJI’s Institute on Aging led the study, along with HU’s Prof. Jeremy Jacobs and Dr. Yoram Maaravi, and published their findings in The Journals of Gerontology under the title “Optimism and Longevity Beyond Age 85.”

The Jerusalem Longitudinal Study followed 1,200 elderly Jerusalemites who were born in 1920 or 1921 for 30 years, between 1990 and 2020, and analyzed their health, ability to function, economic wellbeing, social skills, anxiety level, integrity, and optimism. Optimism was measured through questions about participants’ positive experiences and expectations for the future.

The followed up 1,096 at age 85 and 533 who reached their 90th birthday. Between ages 85 and 90, 33% passed away between 90 and 95, 44% of people died. “Our findings indicate that optimism has an impact on survival, whereas other studies have shown that it improves health-related functions, such as our immune systems, reducing risk factors for high blood pressure and cardiac issues, and maybe even cancer,” said Maaravi.

In addition to personal interviews, the researchers looked at participants’ medical and, later, death records and factored in parameters such as gender, economic status, marital and parental status, education levels, physical and social activity, among others.

Once they had all the data, the team determined that there was a definite correlation between a positive outlook and a longer life and found clear evidence that elderly participants (aged 85 to 90) with a high optimism score had a 20% higher rate of survival over those who were less optimistic. This number jumped to 25% in the 90+ age bracket. The study also found that men, in general, were more optimistic than women were.

All measures of optimism at ages 85 and 90 were significantly associated with improved five-year survival from age 85 to 90 and 90 to 95, in both unadjusted and adjusted models. Findings remained unchanged after separately excluding depressed subjects, cognitively impaired subjects, and subjects dying within six months from baseline.

In countries with large, aging populations, a better understanding of those factors that contribute to a long, healthy life is crucial. “Optimism doesn’t have to be viewed as a trait we’re born with, but one that we can develop,” suggested Maaravi. “It’s important to think of ways to increase optimism because it is clearer than ever that it can help people at all stages of their lives. These findings support the hypothesis that being optimistic continues to confer a survival benefit irrespective of advancing age.”