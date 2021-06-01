Former Knesset Member: Israel’s right has nothing to worry about, even if Netanyahu is replaced

Former Knesset member Rabbi Dov Lipman explains why talk of Naftali Bennett being a “traitor” and fears of a catastrophic “left-wing government” are unfounded.

Lipman, who served as a Knesset member for the Yesh Atid party from 2013-2015, breaks down how despite extreme left-wing parties like Meretz being part of the new potential government formed by Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid and New Right head Naftali Bennett, isn’t as bad as it may seem to right-leaning Israelis. In fact, Lipman’s assessment explains how many of the issues that right-wingers have with the newly formed government are no different than what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would have done.