Report: Hollywood tries to silence actress Gal Gadot for praying for Israel

While celebrities such as British singer Dua Lipa and sister models Gigi and Bella Hadid have publically displayed support for Israel’s destruction by siding with ‘Palestine’, there hasn’t been too much pro-Israel sentiment coming out of Tinseltown lately.

However, Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress best known for her role as Wonderwoman, sent out a pro-Israel tweet that reportedly made some of Hollywood’s elites livid.

“This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long” she tweeted.

“Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace.”

According to We Got This Covered, mass media and entertainment conglomerate Warner Bros. is reportedly asking Gadot to fix the situation. Warner Bros. produced the movie Justice League which features Gal Gadot as Wonderwoman.