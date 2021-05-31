Unarmed security guard takes down knife-wielding terrorist who infiltrated from Gaza

A terrorist armed with a knife snuck across the border from Gaza into Israel on Sunday night. The terrorist entered the Avshalom Village on the Gaza border looking for Israeli victims to stab.

According to the police, at about 9:00 pm a suspicious individual was spotted by civilians walking in a ditch between the Gaza envelope villages of Sde Avraham and Yated.

It was at that point, the head of security arrived on the scene and struggled to disarm the attacker. In this particular case, the head of security was unarmed. That’s because his gun was confiscated by the police following a false charge filed against him by Arabs who claimed that he assaulted them last year.

The security officer was stabbed in the stomach and arm but managed to apprehend the terrorist until another security officer arrived and shot the terrorist in the legs.