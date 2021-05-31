Los Angeles: Pro-Palestinian protestors raid upscale outdoor mall

About a hundred pro-Palestinian protestors marched through one of L.A’s swankiest retail and entertainment complexes on Sunday.

The pro-BLM/Palestine/Colombia

now going through The Grove. Large crowd of onlookers watching- one man said “why did they let them through?” pic.twitter.com/huX8nnXSPr — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) May 30, 2021

The protestors evaded the iconic outdoor mall’s security and marched through the site with loudspeakers shouting pro-Palestinian chants.

The pro-BLM/Palestine/Colombia crowd stopped within The Grove, near the Top Man store. pic.twitter.com/7RdbIt3zRh — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) May 30, 2021

The march’s leaders also shouted mantras from the Black Lives Matter movement and featured anti-Colombian government protestors.

Crowd beginning to march near the Grove, chanting pro-Palestinian, pro-BLM and pro-Colombian chants pic.twitter.com/P50bTm3YRe — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) May 30, 2021

The combined ‘BLM’, pro-Palestine and Colombian protestors provided an ample crowd size with each cause given a chance to showcase their agenda. Some of those waving the Palestinian flag harrassed shocked onlookers by waving it in their faces and even mocking them.

Later in the day

Fight like Colombia 🇨🇴

Resist like Palestine 🇵🇸

And Abolish like BLM ✊🏽

protest marched through the Grove in Los Angeles creating unity amongst one another and sharing similar struggles throughout history with an end of the March celebration. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/tDohqQsrLA — 𓆲 Tecolote (@radicalveteran) May 30, 2021

Chants included: “Gaza, Gaza don’t you cry! Palestine will never die!” Oftentimes the pro-Palestinian chants would be intermingled with the Black Lives Matter chants.

The pro-BLM/Palestine/Colombia crowd now going through The Grove. Security stepping aside. pic.twitter.com/G8mU4MLwer — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) May 30, 2021

Pro-Palestine protests have taken place for several weeks as a response to Israel’s latest battle of self-defense against the Hamas terror group who launched thousands of missiles at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The latest IDF operation, entitled ‘Guardian of the Walls’, lasted for about two weeks until the two sides finally agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

More pro-Palestinian protests are expected throughout America despite the ceasefire which many Hamas sympathizers see as a victory for their cause and antisemitic incidents have also seen an increase in the past few weeks around the country.