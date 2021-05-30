Pro-Palestine rally in DC draws just 1,000 in attendees [Watch]

What was supposed to be the biggest Pro-Palestine protest in America’s history took place on Saturday on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Just over 1,000 people attended the ‘National March for Palestine’ rally which called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel reports TRT World.

During the march, protesters shouted in Arabic: “With spirit and blood, we will redeem Palestine” and “no justice, no peace!”

Americans for Palestine chairman Hatem Bazian spoke at the event calling for an “unconditional lift of the siege in Gaza,” and to try Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the International Criminal Court as a war criminal.

American Muslims for Palestine, the event’s organizers, tried to position the rally as an unprecedented, historical event saying: “We need to go big and bold right now for Palestinian liberation.”

Wow! The National March for Palestine happening right now in the heart of Washington, D.C. is massive! #March4Palestine pic.twitter.com/CX7OSqy9Rg — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) May 29, 2021

A statement released by AMP initially said:

“We need to go big and bold right now for Palestinian liberation now that a ceasefire has gone into effect. No return to the status quo. It is time for Israeli settler-colonialism, ethnic cleansing, apartheid, military occupation, and blockade to be dismantled now! Today, we’re launching a new national campaign with a petition to Biden to sanction Israel now, and calling for a national march on Washington, DC a w/ USCMO and our partners on Saturday, May 29.”

Buses from virtually every major city in the US were deployed to the site of the rally.

Partners include Muslim American Society, ICNA Council for Social Justice, Muslim Ummah of North America, Council on American-Islamic Relations, and Islamic Leadership Council of New York.

The council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) was revealed by The Investigative Project on Terrorism that CAIR founders and the organization itself have in a Muslim Brotherhood Hamas-support network in the United States.

The event was endorsed by Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network who has ties to the terror organization Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). Others who endorsed the march include AROC: Arab Resource & Organizing Center, CODEPINK, American Muslim Bar Association, New Generation for Palestine, and the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC).