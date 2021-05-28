Biden transition official’s solution for anti-Semitism: “Take off your kippah”

Aaron Keyak, an Orthodox Jew who led Jewish engagement for the Biden-Harris campaign and their transition team, responded to the wave of attacks on visibly Jewish people by pro-Palestinians by telling Jews to hide their Jewish identity.

“It pains me to say this,” Keyak tweeted. “But if you fear for your life or physical safety take off your kippah and hide your magen david. (Obviously, if you can, ask your rabbi first.)”

It pains me to say this, but if you fear for your life or physical safety take off your kippah and hide your magen david. (Obviously, if you can, ask your rabbi first.) https://t.co/Dca2hpfY2s @shirahanau @BenjaminSales — Aaron Keyak (@akeyak) May 21, 2021

Keyak later gave a questionable halachic (Torah law) basis for his instructions to remove all Jewish identifiers.

Important that those who wear kippot don’t feel more pressure to put our lives in actual danger—especially when actions are attempting to be grounded in halacha & the Jewish principle of פקוח נפש Given the rise in Jew hatred and antisemitic attacks, we must stand with all Jews. — Aaron Keyak (@akeyak) May 26, 2021

It is ironic that in an interview with Mishpacha Magazine in 2020, Keyak extolled Biden for wearing a Jewish head covering at Jewish events.

“He’s a religious man himself;”” Keyak claimed. “He is a strong believer in the separation of church and state, which strengthens the right of religious people to believe in what we believe in.”

Biden, who is a Roman Catholic, has been refused communion for his support of abortion on demand.

Even more ironic was his claim in a JNS interview in 2020 that his support for Biden was based on his perception that Jews in the US were less safe under Trump.