Pro-Palestinian protest hits Memphis, Tennessee

A pro-Palestinian protest took place on Sunday, May 16 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The rally, called the “Emergency Rally for Palestine” saw protesters marching outside Memphis City Hall carrying signs and chanting.

Signs called on the US to “stop funding Israeli apartheid and ethnic cleansing” as hundreds of people gathered at the rally, which was organized by the group Memphis Voices for Palestine.

The rally was one of many to have taken place throughout the US to mark Nakba Day, known as “Catastrophe Day.” It has been claimed as many as 100,000 people took part in rallies in major cities throughout the country including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle.

Protests have taken place for several week as a response to Israel’s latest battle of self-defense against the Hamas terror group who launched thousands of missiles at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The latest IDF operation, entitled ‘Guardian of the Walls’, lasted for about two weeks until the two sides finally agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

More pro-Palestinian protests are expected throughout America despite the ceasefire which many Hamas sympathizers see as a victory for their cause and antisemitic incidents have also seen an increase in the past few weeks around the country.

Meanwhile, organizations such as ‘Bring them Home’ are encouraging Jews in America to leave for Israel to avoid another potential Holocaust. “It’s only going to get worse,” ‘Bring them Home’ founder Josh Wander told Israel365 News.

Holocaust survivor Peppy Weisz warned Israel365 News: “That’s how the antisemitism started and i see it coming again. It was exactly like that.”

Israel365 News will closely monitor upcoming pro-Palestinian rallies and their potential level of violence.