Pro-Palestinian protest hits Paterson, New Jersey

A pro-Palestinian protest took place on Sunday, May 16 in Paterson, New Jersey commemorating Nakba Day.

Nakba Day (Catastrophe Day) is an annual commemoration of what Palestinians term the “Catastrophe” and is held on the date after Israel declared its independence in 1948.

The rally, which was called the “NAKBA 73: Rally to Defend Palestine from The River to The Sea”, was organized by the American Muslims for Palestine – NJ Chapter, and saw hundreds of people turn up carrying pro-Palestinian signs and chanting.

The chapter have announced further upcoming events will take place in the coming weeks.

The rally in Paterson was one of many to have taken place throughout the US to mark Nakba Day. It has been claimed as many as 100,000 people took part in rallies in major cities throughout the country including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle.

Protests have taken place for several week as a response to Israel’s latest battle of self-defense against the Hamas terror group who launched thousands of missiles at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The latest IDF operation, entitled ‘Guardian of the Walls’, lasted for about two weeks until the two sides finally agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

More pro-Palestinian protests are expected throughout America despite the ceasefire which many Hamas sympathizers see as a victory for their cause and antisemitic incidents have also seen an increase in the past few weeks around the country.