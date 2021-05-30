Pro-Palestinian protest hits Miami, Florida

A pro-Palestinian protest took place on Sunday, May 16 in Miami, Florida, commemorating Nakba Day.

Nakba Day (Catastrophe Day) is an annual commemoration of what Palestinians term the “Catastrophe” and is held on the date after Israel declared its independence in 1948.

The rally, which was called the “Miami: Vigil for Nakba Day and Ongoing Catastrophe in Palestine”, was organized by the Al-Awda South Florida, Dream Defenders, Miami Dream Defenders, Broward Dream Defenders, National Lawyers Guild South Florida Chapter and Broward For Progress. Jewish Voices for Peace’s South Florida chapter was also in attendance.

A website advertising the vigil claimed that they were, “Calling all families, communities, organizations, and friends of Palestine to join us in taking action to commemorate the 73rd year of the on-going Palestinian catastrophe and cleansing of Palestine, Al Nakba.

We recognize the Nakba itself to be an ongoing catastrophe, not a completed one. The colonization of Palestine and the forced expulsion of Palestinians continues. The threat of Zionist expulsion is a reality for Palestinians everywhere in the occupied territories, but nowhere is it more evident today than in the Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.”

The rally in Miami was one of many to have taken place throughout the US to mark Nakba Day. It has been claimed as many as 100,000 people took part in rallies in major cities throughout the country including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle.

Protests have taken place for several week as a response to Israel’s latest battle of self-defense against the Hamas terror group who launched thousands of missiles at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The latest IDF operation, entitled ‘Guardian of the Walls’, lasted for about two weeks until the two sides finally agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

More pro-Palestinian protests are expected throughout America despite the ceasefire which many Hamas sympathizers see as a victory for their cause and antisemitic incidents have also seen an increase in the past few weeks around the country.