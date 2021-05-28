Filmmaker gets Portland students to donate to fake Hamas group

Conservative filmmaker Ami Horowitz released a video this week showing students at Portland State University donating money to a faux Hamas group.

Claiming to work for American Friends for Hamas—a group that does not exist—Horowitz approached students and asked for their support.

“We’re not your father’s terror organization. We’ve kind of evolved beyond that, still kind of what we do but we’ve kind of rebuilt and rebranded ourselves, and you know, Hamas is where it’s at!” he says.

He also told students that American Friends for Hamas is looking to bankroll attacks against Israeli “cafes, schools—you know, soft targets,” and that all Hamas has is “suicide bombers,” calling them the “poor man’s F-15.” Horowitz also told students that “we’re looking to wipe Israel off the map” and “we’re looking to destroy Israel.”

Several students, all of whom had their faces blurred out, can be seen making donations to the fake American Friends for Hamas group.

One student said, “I’ve actually been learning in this last school year about everything that’s going on over there, so I like the sound of what you’re doing. It sounds like it’s the right thing to do.” Another student said he was “totally against the Israeli genocide.” Other students said “good luck” and that it would be “wonderful” to check out the fake Hamas group’s website.

“Think the woke are not antisemitic? Think again,” Horowitz wrote in his tweet of the video. “Watch me raise money for Hamas to kill Jews from students in Portland!”

This article was first published by the Jewish Journal.