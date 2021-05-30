Pro-Palestinian protest hits Allentown, Pennsylvania

A pro-Palestinian protest took place on Sunday, May 16 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, commemorating Nakba Day.

Nakba Day (Catastrophe Day) is an annual commemoration of what Palestinians term the “Catastrophe” and is held on the date after Israel declared its independence in 1948.

The rally, which was called the “Allentown For Palestine Rally #SaveSheikJarrah #AlAqasa” and organized by Raya Abdelaal, attracted around 200 people and called for “awareness to the atrocities occurring against the Palestinian people in East Jerusalem.”

The rally in Allentown was one of many to have taken place throughout the US to mark Nakba Day. It has been claimed as many as 100,000 people took part in rallies in major cities throughout the country including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle.

A further rally was organized by Abdelaal and held in the city on Wednesday May 26 called “Martyrs Never Die: A Memorial For the Fallen” where names of those killed by “the most recent Israeli onslaught” were read out. Protesters could be seen waving Palestinian flags.

Protests have taken place for several week as a response to Israel’s latest battle of self-defense against the Hamas terror group who launched thousands of missiles at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The latest IDF operation, entitled ‘Guardian of the Walls’, lasted for about two weeks until the two sides finally agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

More pro-Palestinian protests are expected throughout America despite the ceasefire which many Hamas sympathizers see as a victory for their cause and antisemitic incidents have also seen an increase in the past few weeks around the country.