Pro-Palestinian protest hits Cleveland, Ohio

A pro-Palestinian protest took place on Sunday, May 16 in Cleveland, Ohio, commemorating Nakba Day.

Nakba Day (Catastrophe Day) is an annual commemoration of what Palestinians term the “Catastrophe” and is held on the date after Israel declared its independence in 1948.

The rally, which was organized by the Free Palestine Movement, attracted hundreds of people carrying signs and waving flags and called “to bring awareness to the current war crimes the Israeli government is committing against innocent Palestinian civilians in Sheikh Jarrah and Jerusalem.”

The rally in Cleveland was one of many to have taken place throughout the US to mark Nakba Day. It has been claimed as many as 100,000 people took part in rallies in major cities throughout the country including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle.

Organizers are also recruiting buses to transport protesters to Washington DC ahead of a planned protest there on May 29.

Protests have taken place for several week as a response to Israel’s latest battle of self-defense against the Hamas terror group who launched thousands of missiles at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The latest IDF operation, entitled ‘Guardian of the Walls’, lasted for about two weeks until the two sides finally agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

More pro-Palestinian protests are expected throughout America despite the ceasefire which many Hamas sympathizers see as a victory for their cause and antisemitic incidents have also seen an increase in the past few weeks around the country.