Pro-Palestinian protest hits Poughkeepsie, New York

A pro-Palestinian protest took place on Tuesday, May 25 in Poughkeepsie, New York in a rally called “Poughkeepsie Rise Up!”

Event organizer Rana Qader wrote on Facebook the day after the march, “Yesterday in my speech I mentioned something that literally brought me to tears. So much so it left me shaking throughout the rest of the speech.

“30% of children in a Gaza die before the age of 5,” she said citing UNICEF.

Marching from Lincoln Avenue to the US Post Office Steps on Mansion Street, even organizers called on all supporters to “Bring your keffiyeh, Wear your thob, Carry your flag.”

Event organizers wrote on Facebook, “We call on Congressman Maloney, Senator Schumer and Senator Gillibrand to back bill H.R.2590 | promote and protect the human rights of Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation and to ensure that United States taxpayer funds are not used by the Government of Israel to support the military detention of Palestinian children, the unlawful seizure, appropriation, and destruction of Palestinian property and forcible transfer of civilians in the West Bank, or further annexation of Palestinian land in violation of international law.”

The rally in Poughkeepsie is one of many to have taken place throughout the US in recent weeks; a response to Israel’s latest battle of self-defense against the Hamas terror group who launched thousands of missiles at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The latest IDF operation, entitled ‘Guardian of the Walls’, lasted for about two weeks until the two sides finally agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

More pro-Palestinian protests are expected throughout America despite the ceasefire which many Hamas sympathizers see as a victory for their cause. Meanwhile, organizations such as ‘Bring them Home’ are encouraging Jews in America to leave for Israel to avoid another potential Holocaust. “It’s only going to get worse,” ‘Bring them Home’ founder Josh Wander told Israel365 News.

Holocaust survivor Peppy Weisz warned Israel365 News: “That’s how the antisemitism started and i see it coming again. It was exactly like that.”

Israel365 News will closely monitor upcoming pro-Palestinian rallies and their potential level of violence.