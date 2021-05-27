Pro-Palestinian protest hits Lawrence, Kansas  

A pro-Palestinian protest took place on Saturday, May 15 at South Park in Lawrence, Kansas commemorating Nakba Day.

Nakba Day (Catastrophe Day) is an annual commemoration of what Palestinians term the “Catastrophe” and is held on the date after Israel declared its independence in 1948.

The rally in Lawrence was one of many to have taken place throughout the US to mark Nakba Day. The Party for Socialism and Liberation claimed that “as many as 100,000 people in the U.S” took part in rallies in major cities throughout the country including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle.

Protests have taken place for several week as a response to Israel’s latest battle of self-defense against the Hamas terror group who launched thousands of missiles at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The latest IDF operation, entitled ‘Guardian of the Walls’, lasted for about two weeks until the two sides finally agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

More pro-Palestinian protests are expected throughout America despite the ceasefire which many Hamas sympathizers see as a victory for their cause and antisemitic incidents have also seen an increase in the past few weeks around the country.

Meanwhile, organizations such as ‘Bring them Home’ are encouraging Jews in America to leave for Israel to avoid another potential Holocaust. “It’s only going to get worse,” ‘Bring them Home’ founder Josh Wander told Israel365 News.