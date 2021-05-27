Pro-Palestinian protest hits Las Vegas, Nevada 

A pro-Palestinian protest took place on Saturday, May 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada commemorating Nakba Day.

Nakba Day (Catastrophe Day) is an annual commemoration of what Palestinians term the “Catastrophe” and is held on the date after Israel declared its independence in 1948. The march was organized by the group Nevadans for Palestinian Human Rights and JVP Las Vegas .

The rally, which was called the “Rally to Defend Palestine” was held in front of the famous Venetian Resort and attracted around 200 people.

Protesters held signs reading, “Free Palestine” and “Get your knee of Gaza’s neck”, a reference to the case of George Floyd. Videos of the event showed protesters chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The rally in Las Vegas was one of many to have taken place throughout the US to mark Nakba Day. It has been claimed as many as 100,000 people took part in rallies in major cities throughout the country including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle.

Further rallies were organized and held in Las Vegas on Wednesday May 19 and then again on Saturday May 22. Nevadans for Palestinian Human Rights wrote on Facebook the need for more protests as “Palestine is still occupied and Israel is an apartheid state.”

Protests have taken place for several week as a response to Israel’s latest battle of self-defense against the Hamas terror group who launched thousands of missiles at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The latest IDF operation, entitled ‘Guardian of the Walls’, lasted for about two weeks until the two sides finally agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

More pro-Palestinian protests are expected throughout America despite the ceasefire which many Hamas sympathizers see as a victory for their cause and antisemitic incidents have also seen an increase in the past few weeks around the country.