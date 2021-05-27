Pro-Palestinian protest hits Anchorage, Alaska

A pro-Palestinian protest took place on Sunday, May 16 in Anchorage, Alaska.

Entitled the “Emergency Rally in Support of Palestine” the protest took place at the Martin Luther King Jr., Living Memorial and was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation Anchorage.

The party describe themselves as “a working-class party of leaders and activists from many different struggles, founded to promote the movement for revolutionary change.”

Videos from the event showed protesters shouting “No Justice, No Peace” and “Free, Free Palestine!”

Protesters, many of whom wore keffiyehs – checkered scarves often seen as a symbol of Palestinian nationalism – held signs that read, “End all U.S aid to Israel”; “The World stands with Palestine” and “Anti-Zionism is a mitzvah”.

The protest was followed up by a second rally on Sunday, May 23, called “Stand with Palestine Demand An End to Israeli Apartheid” and the party have announced plans for another rally on Saturday, June 5.

The rally in Anchorage is one of many to have taken place throughout the US in recent weeks; a response to Israel’s latest battle of self-defense against the Hamas terror group who launched thousands of missiles at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The latest IDF operation, entitled ‘Guardian of the Walls’, lasted for about two weeks until the two sides finally agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

More pro-Palestinian protests are expected throughout America despite the ceasefire which many Hamas sympathizers see as a victory for their cause. Meanwhile, organizations such as ‘Bring them Home’ are encouraging Jews in America to leave for Israel to avoid another potential Holocaust. “It’s only going to get worse,” ‘Bring them Home’ founder Josh Wander told Israel365 News.

Holocaust survivor Peppy Weisz warned Israel365 News: “That’s how the antisemitism started and i see it coming again. It was exactly like that.”

Israel365 News will closely monitor upcoming pro-Palestinian rallies and their potential level of violence.