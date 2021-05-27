Voices in Jordan’s government call for worldwide jihad against Jews [Watch]

At a special session of the Jordanian Parliament to discuss recent fighting between Israel and Hamas, Jordanian lawmakers called to annul all agreements with the Jewish state.

During the session, which was aired on Palestine TV on May 17, Jordanian MP Safaa Momani said that the Jews, as “slayers of the prophets,” could not be trusted.

“We, the Arabs and the Muslims must support [the Palestinians] for real, rather than make do with condemnations. We must annul all the accords and agreements, because the Jews are the slayers of the prophets, who have betrayed all the pacts and contracts. From the beginning of time, they had no respect for treaties. They violated their pact with the Prophet Muhammad, so why do we expect them to abide by their promises? All our agreements with them should be annulled,” said Momani.

MP Saleh al-Armouti saluted Hamas, which he said had “restored our honor and our glory, in light of the Arab, Islamic, and international apathy.”

The Arab regimes had neglected the Palestinian cause, he said, adding, “Why don’t you reach out to Hamas? Power to Hamas is power to the Jordanian state.”

MP Firas al-Qudah called for the “Zionist enemies” to be targeted worldwide.

“This is a message to all the honorable people in the world. They should treat the Zionist enemies with reciprocity. They should target them wherever they may be, in any corner of the world. An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth, and the blame lies with whoever started it,” said al-Qudah.

The Jews, “Allah’s curses upon them,” are “the humiliated people, and not the Chosen People, as they claim,” said MP Suleiman Abu Yahya. Moreover, he said, “The Jews are cowards.”

“The video footage we see from inside Palestine attests to that. The diapers that the Israeli soldiers wear attest to that. May Allah curse them and their diapers,” he said.

MP Salamah al-Bluwi accused Israel of committing war crimes in “occupied Palestine,” heaping curses on the “criminal Zionists, the sons of apes and pigs.”

“Our conflict with the Jews is of a historical, religious nature. The Jews do not abide by any agreement, contract, or pact,” said al-Bluwi.

MP Zoheir al-Saideen said, “There can be no peace with this enemy. With these enemies there must be no peace or negotiations, because they are lowlifes who violated their pact with the Prophet Muhammad.”