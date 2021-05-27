May 27, 2021
JERUSALEM WEATHER

Blinken meets with ‘Hamas operative’ in Hebron

by | May 27, 2021 | US-Israel Relations

I’ll incense them with a no-folk, Vex them with a nation of fools. Deuteronomy 32:21 (The Israel BibleTM)

From left to right: Issa Amro, Sec of State Tony Blinken, State DEpt official Hady Amr (Twitter/Hady Amr)

ParlerGab

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with a ‘Palestinian’ activist on Tuesday in Ramallah who tried to convince Washington’s top foreign diplomat to call Israel “apartheid” and asked the U.S. to halt arms sales to Israel, including all diplomatic and financial support.

Issa Amro, who calls himself a “grassroots Palestinian activist,” met with Blinken on his recent official visit to Israel.

Jewish social media influencer Malka Fleisher responded to the tweet calling Amro a “ known Hamas operative”. Fleisher is the wife of spokesperson for the Jewish community in Hebron Yishai Fleisher, where Amro lives.

Amro also met with Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israel and Palestinian Affairs, Hady Amr. (Israel365 News has reported in the past on Amr’s anti-Israel activities).

In a press release, Amro stated:

In the meeting, which was with members of Palestinian civil society, Amro asked the Secretary of State to end unquestioned U.S. financial and diplomatic support for Israel. “I told him that without making Israel’s occupation costly, nothing will change,” Amro said. “It is a one-state reality of apartheid.” … Amro said the meeting with Blinken was productive and described Blinken and Amr as compassionate and concerned.

Additionally, Amro opposed a $735 million US arms sale to Israel, alleging that Jerusalem “carried on an attack on the Gaza strip.”

ParlerGab