Blinken meets with ‘Hamas operative’ in Hebron

From left to right: Issa Amro, Sec of State Tony Blinken, State DEpt official Hady Amr (Twitter/Hady Amr)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with a ‘Palestinian’ activist on Tuesday in Ramallah who tried to convince Washington’s top foreign diplomat to call Israel “apartheid” and asked the U.S. to halt arms sales to Israel, including all diplomatic and financial support.

Issa Amro, who calls himself a “grassroots Palestinian activist,” met with Blinken on his recent official visit to Israel.

After decades of occupation, it’s good that @SecBlinken & @HadyAmr meet w/Palestinian civil society. I was happy to welcome them. I hope they meet w/youth in #SheikhJarrah & next time come to Hebron & see the daily reality of apartheid. The US shouldn’t fund human rights abuses. pic.twitter.com/l5BI39qQlr — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) May 25, 2021

Jewish social media influencer Malka Fleisher responded to the tweet calling Amro a “ known Hamas operative”. Fleisher is the wife of spokesperson for the Jewish community in Hebron Yishai Fleisher, where Amro lives.

Yesterday, United States Sec. of State Antony @SecBlinken was in Israel, but used the moment to meet & pose w/ known #Hamas operative Issa Amro, using the weight of his office to legitimize a recognized terrorist org. Can’t make this stuff up, folks. This is #Biden‘s America. https://t.co/X7cqLGdP29 pic.twitter.com/MCMO429mxQ — Malkah Fleisher 🕎 (@MalkahFleisher) May 26, 2021

Amro also met with Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israel and Palestinian Affairs, Hady Amr. (Israel365 News has reported in the past on Amr’s anti-Israel activities).

In a press release, Amro stated:

In the meeting, which was with members of Palestinian civil society, Amro asked the Secretary of State to end unquestioned U.S. financial and diplomatic support for Israel. “I told him that without making Israel’s occupation costly, nothing will change,” Amro said. “It is a one-state reality of apartheid.” … Amro said the meeting with Blinken was productive and described Blinken and Amr as compassionate and concerned.

Additionally, Amro opposed a $735 million US arms sale to Israel, alleging that Jerusalem “carried on an attack on the Gaza strip.”