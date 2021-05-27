Haifa scientists’ ‘breakthrough’ could lead to better cancer diagnosis, toxin monitoring and even biological computers

Scientists at the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa have made a breakthrough by achieving recognition of specific geometric patterns – for example, letters – by engineered microbe colonies imitating an artificial neural network.

Geometric patterns are a proof of concept of what biological circuits acting as an artificial neural network can do. In the future, their achievement could lead to the monitoring of toxins by bioengineered systems, better cancer diagnosis and tissue regeneration. It could even lead to the building of biological computers with microbes instead of silicon chips.

This “synthetic biology,” imitating electronics in biological systems, has come a full circle, creating a kind of artificial neural network – inspired by the human brain – which is itself a biological system.

Complex biological systems in nature are made up of cells that act collectively to solve sophisticated tasks. Synthetic biological systems, in contrast, are designed for specific tasks, following computational principles including logic gates and analog design. Yet such approaches cannot be easily adapted for multiple tasks in biological contexts.

Living systems, they team wrote, are constantly engaged in computational processes such as signal detection, processing and decision-making to perform complicated tasks. For example, in the adaptive immune system of vertebrates the invasion of pathogens triggers a series of actions from multiple cell types to protect the organisms. The computational properties of biological systems can emerge from coordinative and collective interactions among basic components, which can be neurons interacting with other cells in the brain, bacteria communicating with others or receptors participating in signaling pathways.

In contrast to natural living systems, synthetic biocircuits excel at only a narrow range of human-defined computations. One reason is that they are designed following principles from computer engineering, represented by implementations such as toggle switches, oscillators, memory devices and state machines.

The scientists’ method relies on a modification of the way communication occurs within microbe colonies in nature. The study, led by Dr. Ximing Li and Assistant Prof. Ramez Daniel, was published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications under the title “Synthetic neural-like computing in microbial consortia for pattern recognition.”

Daniel started working on biological computing during his postdoctoral fellowship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), initially on analog computation. Biological circuits acting as an artificial neural network are a novel development and a conceptual advancement in the same field. It was made possible with the assistance of Associate Prof. Netanel Korin, also from the Technion Faculty of Biomedical Engineering. Li, a postdoctoral fellow in Daniel’s lab, earned her doctorate in computational neuroscience at the University of Ohio.

neural networks, comprised of flexible interactions for computation, support adaptive designs and are adopted for diverse applications. Here, motivated by the structural similarity between artificial neural networks and cellular networks, we implement neural-like computing in bacteria consortia for recognizing patterns. Specifically, receiver bacteria collectively interact with sender bacteria for decision-making through quorum sensing. Input patterns formed by chemical inducers activate senders to produce signaling molecules at varying levels. These levels, which act as weights, are programmed by tuning the sender promoter strength Furthermore, a gradient descent based algorithm that enables weights optimization was developed. Weights were experimentally examined for recognizing 3 × 3-bit pattern.

Introduction

Living systems are constantly engaged in computational processes such as signal detection, processing, and decision making to perform sophisticated tasks. For example, in the vertebrate adaptive immune system, the invasion of pathogens triggers a series of actions from multiple cell types to protect the organisms1. The computational properties of biological systems can emerge from coordinative and collective interactions among basic components2,3. These components can be neurons interacting with other cells in the brain, bacteria communicating with other members in a community, or receptors participating in signaling pathways4.

In contrast to natural living systems, synthetic biocircuits excel at only a narrow range of human-defined computations2,3. One reason is that they are designed following principles from computer engineering, represented by implementations such as toggle switches5, oscillators6, memory devices7, and state machines8. A few major computational paradigms have been widely adopted for circuit design, namely digital design, analog design, and control design9,10,11,12. Digital design takes inputs of binary-coded levels, highlighting concepts such as logic gates and Boolean functions. Analog design and control design handle a range of continuous input levels, focusing on system stability and design dynamics. Nevertheless, depending on design paradigms, synthetic gene circuits face challenges such as host limitations, random fluctuations, and unwanted interactions with host cells13,14. Some studies have exploited the dynamic structure of cell communities and obtained more sophisticated functions than in individual cells15,16. Multi-cellular systems naturally allow distributed and parallel computing. Using these features, studies have successfully implemented edge detection17 and spatial pattern formation18,19. Furthermore, cells in communities can be organized with flexibility, such as being layered for logic gates20,21 or arranged to form various ecosystems3.

So far, synthetic biocircuits are often designed for specific tasks and cannot easily be adapted for solving a wide range of problems. However, as the synthetic biology community attempts to create “smart cells” for a variety of applications22, it is important to build circuits that can be adapted and optimized without explicit programming. Multi-cellular systems provide a solution to this issue. In these systems, computations can naturally emerge from flexibly interconnected cells that act concertedly. The flexibility and interconnection, similar to the structure in neural networks, offer a novel design that can be adapted to solve a range of problems, overcoming the lack of generality in mainstream paradigms. Inspired by biological neural networks, artificial neural networks (ANNs) are adaptive computing models that are commonly adopted to solve a wide range of tasks23. In this study, we draw an analogy from inter-cellular relations to ANNs and demonstrate that ANN provides a powerful design to engineer multi-cellular systems. ANNs model the network structure with layers of connected units. The connecting strengths between units, namely the weights, can be trained to achieve specific tasks. This trainable feature allows ANNs to “learn” the weight values, so that tasks involving decision-making, such as pattern recognition, can be learned. A simple unit of ANN is perceptron (Fig. 1a), which performs a weighted summation of inputs, and becomes activated for decisions. Despite the simplicity, perceptrons can classify patterns that are linearly separable, which means input points on a plane belonging to distinct categories can be geometrically separated by a line (or a hyper-plane for patterns in high dimensions). By modifying weights, a perceptron unit can be used for pattern recognition.

The interest of Prof. Daniel’s lab lies in synthetic biology, specifically in generating biological circuits, in essence combining the principles of biology and electronics. Like electronic switches that can be turned on and off, cells are engineered to “turn on” and perform a function, for example fluorescence, in response to a particular stimulus. Using this technique, the group has already engineered biological sensors that recognise the presence of arsenic and other poisons in water, or the presence of blood in urine.

But cells are capable of more complex functions than a simple yes/no switch. Microbial colonies in nature are capable of communication within the colony. For example, they may respond differently when they are alone and when there are many of them together.

This phenomenon, called “quorum sensing,” is also at play for example when our immune system mobilizes against an infection – information is passed regarding what the pathogen is, how much of a response is required, and more. One cell alone might be “dumb,” but the colony is “smart.” It is this phenomenon that Prof. Daniel’s group utilized in order to increase the algorithmic complexity of the task by a factor, and, for the first time, generate a biological circuit acting as an artificial neural network, capable of performing the relatively complex task of pattern recognition. Its building blocks: engineered E. coli bacteria.

