Biggest anti-Israel rally in US history to take place in DC

The ‘mother’ of all pro-Palestinian protests is scheduled to take place in Washington DC on Saturday, May 29. The rally, entitled the ‘National March for Palestine’, will be held under the theme of ‘Sanction Israel.’

A similar event called the ‘National Demonstration for Palestine’ took place in London last week attracting thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters. The event in Washington, which is expected to attract many more, is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm and will last for roughly five hours until 8:00 pm.

American Muslims for Palestine, the event’s organizers, appears to be positioning the rally as an unprecedented, historical event saying: “We need to go big and bold right now for Palestinian liberation.”

According to a statement from AMP:

“We need to go big and bold right now for Palestinian liberation now that a ceasefire has gone into effect. No return to the status quo. It is time for Israeli settler-colonialism, ethnic cleansing, apartheid, military occupation, and blockade to be dismantled now! Today, we’re launching a new national campaign with a petition to Biden to sanction Israel now, and calling for a national march on Washington, DC a w/ USCMO and our partners on Saturday, May 29.”

Buses from virtually every major city in the US will be deploying to the site of the mass rally.

Partners include Muslim American Society, ICNA Council for Social Justice, Muslim Ummah of North America, Council on American-Islamic Relations, and Islamic Leadership Council of New York.

The council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) was revealed by The Investigative Project on Terrorism that CAIR founders and the organization itself have in a Muslim Brotherhood Hamas-support network in the United States.

The event was endorsed by Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network who has ties to the terror organization Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). Others who endorsed the march include AROC: Arab Resource & Organizing Center, CODEPINK, American Muslim Bar Association, New Generation for Palestine, and the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC).

Israel365 News has been closely tracking violent pro-Palestinian protests throughout America since Israel launched its defensive ‘Watchmen on the Wall’ operation.