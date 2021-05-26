Solar eclipse in June: Warning the enemies of Israel that the Redemption has already begun

In a few weeks, a solar eclipse, a warning to the nations in Jewish tradition, will come with a specific message. One of the most prominent mystics in Israel today declared that the message is clear: the final redemption has already begun.

Annular Eclipse June 10

The annular phase of this solar eclipse will be visible in the morning of June 10 from parts of Russia, Greenland, northern Canada, and the northeastern US. Weather permitting, those in Northern Asia, Europe, and the eastern US will see a partial eclipse.

An annular eclipse occurs when the Sun and Moon are exactly in line with the Earth, but the apparent size of the Moon is smaller than that of the Sun. Hence the Sun appears as a very bright ring, or annulus, surrounding the dark disk of the Moon. This is, essentially, the opposite of a supermoon, when the moon is close to the earth making it appear larger. Sunday’s annular eclipse is especially rare as it comes in the summer. The Earth’s orbit around the Sun is elliptical, making the Earth’s distance from the Sun vary throughout the year. This affects the apparent size of the Sun.

It is interesting to note that in a paper published in the scientific journal Astronomy and Geophysics in 2017, researchers from England’s Cambridge University confirmed a theory that Joshua’s miraculous ‘stopping of the sun’ during a battle to allow the Israelites more time to defeat their enemies was actually an annular solar eclipse identical to the one that will appear in June. On the Hebrew calendar, this solar eclipse occurred on the 3rd of Tammuz, two days after the eclipse on June 10.

“We are already in the final redemption”

The solar eclipse comes on Rosh Chodesh, the first day of the Hebrew month Tammuz. Kabbalists consider Tammuz to be one of three dangerous months because of its extreme energies. It was in this month, the 17th of Tammuz when the walls of Jerusalem were breached by the Romans in 69 CE.

Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, emphasized that eclipses, both solar and lunar, are described in Jewish tradition as being powerful omens.

“The month of Tammuz began the spiritual exile of the shechina (holy presence) and it is also the end of the exile,” Rabbi Berger said. “The exile began with a fire on the Temple Mount and it will end with a fire, lit by the Arabs, on the Temple Mount, just as the prophecy told us.”

Rabbi Berger cited a recent message he was personally given by Rabbi David Abuchatzeira, a leading Kabbalist of this generation.

“The rabbi said that we are not in the days leading up to the final redemption,” Rabbi Berger said. “Rabbi Abuchatzeira said that we are already in the days of the final redemption. This is clear from what is happening around the world and this was what he saw with his inner vision.”

“When the exile ends, there is no longer any divine protection over the Jews who choose to remain in exile. This happened when the Jews left Egypt and again when they returned from Babylon. The Jews who remained behind were lost. This is what is happening outside of Israel right now.”

In its discussion of eclipses, the Talmud (Sukkot 29a) specifically described solar eclipses as being a bad omen for the nations who base their calendars on the solar cycle. Indeed, the complete solar eclipse that transversed the continental United States in August 2017 ushered in the most devastating hurricane season in US history.

At the end of this section describing the omens contained within eclipses, the Talmud states a disclaimer: “When Israel does the will of the place (God), they have nothing to fear from all of this,” citing the Prophet Jeremiah as a source.

Thus said Hashem: Do not learn to go the way of the nations, And do not be dismayed by portents in the sky; Let the nations be dismayed by them! Jeremiah 10:2

“This eclipse is clearly a warning to the nations that the Jew were commanded to live in all of Israel,” Rabbi Berger said. “The Palestinians do not want this land for themselves. They hate God so much that they want to force the Jews to leave. This, of course, will never happen.”

“The mitzvoth (Torah commandments) were given to be performed in Israel,” Rabbi Berger said. “They are an aspect of the land of Israel. The only hope for Jews to be safe in the exile now is to strengthen themselves in mitzvoth, thereby holding on to an aspect of Israel. But this is, and always has been, a temporary method for a Jew to be safe in the exile. The only sure way for Jews to be safe is to come to Israel right away.”

“The destruction of the Temple in Tammuz was horrible but even worse was Israel rejecting the Land of Israel with the spies,” Rabbi Berger said. “Jews who refuse to come to Israel despite the obvious benefits of the country are reenacting this sin every day they stay. The war we just went through was because the government once again did the sin of the spies, who were the princes. They did this by throwing Gush Katif onto the garbage heap, by rejecting the holy Temple Mount, and by refusing to declare that Judea and Samaria are an essential part of Israel.”

“This eclipse is clearly a warning to the nations that the Jew were commanded to live in all of Israel,” Rabbi Berger said.