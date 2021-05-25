The IDF Explains: Where Does Hamas’ Money Go?

Four years ago, we explained what Hamas, the terrorist organization that has controlled Gaza since 2006, had been up to since their rise to power. Now, we’re revisiting the subject… and not much has changed. Instead of using its power to benefit the people of Gaza, Hamas spends the majority of its resources on terrorist activities. During Operation Guardian of the Walls (May 10–21, 2021), Hamas fired over 4,300 rockets at Israel. Hamas’ rocket launch sites, ‘Metro’ terror tunnel network, and other terror infrastructure cost millions of dollars to build––money which Hamas could have invested in bettering the lives of Gazan civilians. To learn more about the Hamas terror organization, check out our Who is Hamas Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…

