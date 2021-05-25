Trevor Noah Sets up GoFundMe to “Even out death toll”

Television host and serial anti-Semite, Trevor Noah, set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to buy more missiles for Hamas since “there just aren’t enough Jews being killed.” Noah first came to this realization while watching a CNN report on the Israeli invasion of occupied Gaza.

“It just isn’t fair,” Noah was quoted as saying. “Hamas is shooting fireworks to light up Israeli skies and cheer them up and Israel is returning the favor by using the high-tech Iron Dome to target children and small animals. Hamas uses recyclable rockets that use solar panels and the Iron Dome is bad for the environment.”

When it was pointed out to Noah that the Iron Dome is a defensive anti-missile system, he responded, “That is what the Zionist-controlled media wants you to believe. We all know the truth. Numbers don’t lie.”

“It is clear that there is some form of racism involved,” Noah went on. “Otherwise an equal number of Israelis would be killed. Israel is, after all, an apartheid state, just like where I grew up in South Africa. Even though apartheid ended when I was still a baby, I know it when I see it. Sure, Arabs in Israel have full rights but that is just to hide the apartheid. And there wouldn’t be any apartheid in the Arab countries or in Palestine if any Jews actually lived there. The Israelis won’t go into Gaza or any of the Palestinian Authority cities because they think they are too good to mix with the Arabs. And they let Arabs live with them inside Israel with full rights and even let them vote just to camouflage the apartheid and make it seem like a democratic country when it really isn’t. It’s not like Israel has elections every four years.”

Trevor noted that he does not have all the details worked out but he is set on turning the Middle East into a model of “equality of outcome” in which just as many Israelis are killed as Arabs.

“It’s because I am pro-Palestinian,” Noah insisted. “All of my grossly anti-Semitic comments in the past were equal opportunity humor. Jews have historically been passed over by racism so I wanted them to feel included. But my agenda now has nothing to do with that. I am anti-Zionist now, not anti-Jewish. Sending more missiles to Hamas would mean fewer Zionists and that will vastly improve the condition of the Palestinians. Once we have a free Palestine ‘from the river to the sea’, I am going to run another crowdfunding for a beach party bringing together Palestinians and Israelis.”