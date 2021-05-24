May 24, 2021
Jihad in America: The weekend’s violent pro-Palestinian protests sweeping the nation [Watch]

by | May 24, 2021 | Uncategorized

I’ll incense them with a no-folk, Vex them with a nation of fools. Deuteronomy 32:21 (The Israel BibleTM)

As expected, violent pro-Palestinian protests reared their ugly heads throughout the United States this weekend. The rallies sent many innocent bystanders and members of the local Jewish community into a state of fear, terror, and chaos.

New York City

On Friday night, as New York’s Jews welcomed in the Shabat, pro-Hamas protesters in the Big Apple blocked traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge. The rally began at Foley Square, marched over the Brooklyn Bridge stopping traffic, then stopped at NYPD’s 84th precinct, did a mass fare evasion, then made another stop at NYPD’s 10th precinct, and finally ended at Washington Square Park.

 Houston

The lawlessness of these protests made its way to the Lone Star State. In Houston, hundreds of people blocked streets and breached police barricades Saturday as a rally in support of Palestine. The lawless mob then continued i west Houston.

London

Violent ‘Palestine’ rallies weren’t only limited to the United States. Across the pond in London, pro-Hamas protestors yelled “we want them Zionists. We want their blood!” Police who were escorting them did nothing upon hearing their antisemitic death threats.

