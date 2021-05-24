Hamas thanks Iran for help in attacking Israel

Shortly after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect on May 21, Iranian state media aired part of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s victory speech, in which he thanked the Islamic Republic for its support.

In the clip, aired by Iran’s Press TV with English captions, Haniyeh says: “And I cannot but thank those who brought forth money and weaponry to the valiant resistance, the Islamic Republic of Iran; who did not hold back with money, weapons and technical support. Thanks.”

The leaders of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have stated on multiple occasions over the previous decade that much of their weaponry, funds and training are provided by Iran.