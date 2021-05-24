May 24, 2021
JERUSALEM WEATHER

Hamas thanks Iran for help in attacking Israel

by | May 24, 2021 | Terror Watch

kings of the earth take their stand, and regents intrigue together against Hashem and against His anointed? Psalms 2:2 (The Israel BibleTM)

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh (left) with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran in January 2018. Credit: Iran Times via Wikimedia Commons.

ParlerGab

Shortly after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect on May 21, Iranian state media aired part of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s victory speech, in which he thanked the Islamic Republic for its support.

In the clip, aired by Iran’s Press TV with English captions, Haniyeh says: “And I cannot but thank those who brought forth money and weaponry to the valiant resistance, the Islamic Republic of Iran; who did not hold back with money, weapons and technical support. Thanks.”

The leaders of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have stated on multiple occasions over the previous decade that much of their weaponry, funds and training are provided by Iran.

ParlerGab