On the Heels of a Terrorist: The real story behind the Tapuach Junction terrorist attack

A lot is going on in Israel. A brutal terrorist attack that happened last week was one of the first sparks of violence that ultimately resulted in hundreds of rockets landing in Israel. On today’s show, we take you behind the scenes of this terrorist attack. A Palestinian pulls up to a bus stop and opens fire. Three people were shot, one died a few days later, and the other two are still recovering from their wounds. The terrorist fled in his car and eluded security forces for several days. The story behind this attack, where the murderer lives, and what his motives were, just might shock you. In today’s show, we take you to the scene of the terrorist attack. Then we follow the escape route to the town where the terrorist ditched his car. Then we talk to Marc Provisor, security expert, and a neighbor to the terrorist. Afterwards, we visit the newly founded settlement of Evyatar, meet with Nati Rom, and see first hand how the Jewish people respond to terrorism.

Subscribe to see more great videos