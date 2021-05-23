Online Rally: “I Stand With Israel”

Israel was targeted by over 4,000 Hamas rockets and by Arab riots in our cities but the real threat to the Jewish people is breaking out on the internet as so many are siding with evil against Israel. To win the battle for the souls and minds of people around the world, Israel365 is holding an online rally on Sunday at 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST to “Stand With Israel” featuring some of Israel’s most powerful advocates. Speakers include:

Avi Abelow, Israel Video Network

Ari Abromowitz, Land of Israel Network

Gidon Ariel, Root Source

Michael Dickson, StandWithUs

Josh Reinstein, Knesset Christian Allies Caucus

Yael Eckstein, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

Akiva Gersh, Israel365

Tuly Weisz, Israel365

Yoni Kempinski, Israel National News

Sharon Sanders, Christian Friends of Israel

Tommy Waller, Hayovel

David Parsons, International Christian Embassy Jerusalem



Local rallies are being held around the world. the rally can be attended online via Zoom.