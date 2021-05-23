Wildfire threatens Temple Mount

On Friday, a brushfire crept up the southern slope of the Temple Mount, threatening the Aqsa Mosque. Though the cause of the fire is unknown, Arab violence inside Israel, most especially in Jerusalem, increased on Friday as the ceasefire with Hamas took effect. Arson is frequently used by Arab terrorists to attack the land of Israel and the Temple Mount, which the uninformed believe is revered by Muslims, is vulnerable to these attacks. Two weeks ago, on Jerusalem Day, Arab rioters set a tree on fire that was adjacent to the Aqsa Mosque.
