Israel is losing the war but you can help

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Pastor Mark Biltz, Donna Jollay, and Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz discuss the prophetic implications of the spiritual/religious war taking place in Israel and how Jews and Christians can join the effort and help. Both Christian pastors and Jewish rabbis are organizing local pro-Israel rallies throughout the United States. The initiative is a means for pro-Israel Christians and Jews to turn their love of Israel into action with peaceful rallies to be seen throughout the world. This effort is part of a wider grassroots campaign to improve Israel’s PR image, a phenomenon known to be Jerusalem’s achilles heel during every battle against Hamas.

Israel365 founder Rabbi Tuly Weisz is also organizing an online pro-Israel rally on Sunday. The event will feature remarks from Rabbi Weisz, Pastor Mario Bramnick, Pastor Jim Garlow, and Pastor David Swaggerty. Rallies have already been organized using a new website that was created by Israel365. Those rallies are scheduled to take place in Boston, Chicago, Columbus, San Diego, Miami and Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

