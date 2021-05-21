WATCH: Explosives thrown by “pro-Palestinians” in Diamond District NYC; Jews attacked on streets

Two powerfully explosive fireworks were thrown from a pickup truck as pro-Israel and pro-“Palestinian” protesters clashed in midtown Manhattan on Thursday evening. A 55-year-old woman sustained burn injuries to her lower back. Law enforcement sources said that at least 19 people were taken into custody.

UPDATE – NYPD now say these were two commercial fireworks, thrown from a car. Correct their initial belief that it was a smoke bomb. https://t.co/8aPqzbHTQC — Harriet Alexander (@h_alexander) May 21, 2021

The bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate a suspicious object which was discovered to be fireworks and a device a source described as a “60-second smoke generator.”

WARNING: Explicit language

Earlier this afternoon on 47th St (the Diamond District), Palestinians attacking Jews pic.twitter.com/aJaJztdGyx — Daniel Rubin (@DanielYRubin) May 20, 2021

In another incident in New York City on Thursday, Jewish diners were physically assaulted by Keffiyeh wearing assailants yelling racist epithets.

These are not Palestinian terror supporters. These are actual terrorists on the streets of New York City. Attacking diners for one reason. They’re Jewish. pic.twitter.com/mVrhIh8mCc — Avi Kaner (@AviKaner) May 21, 2021

Two similar incidents took place in Los Angeles this week. On Tuesday night, ten cars of “Palestinian” supporters waving flags rolled up to a sushi restaurant in Beverly Grove and attacked a group that included Jewish men.

Shocking videos from Los Angeles where Palestinians started attacking Jews Witnesses said 10 Palestinian cars rolled up and started hitting them with knives at a Sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills#israelunderfire pic.twitter.com/i1Au9sOEIh — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) May 19, 2021

Places where Jews have been attacked in past weeks: 🇨🇦Toronto

🇺🇸NYC

🇺🇸LA

🇺🇸DC

🇺🇸Seattle

🇺🇸S. Florida

🇩🇪Germany

🇬🇧London # of condemnations from Hamas Caucus in Congress (@AOC @BernieSanders @RepRashida @Ilhan): ZERO That’s how you know “anti-Zionism” is nothing but Jew-hatred! pic.twitter.com/CDvkJYpbjJ — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 20, 2021

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released preliminary data from their Center on Extremism revealing a rise in anti-Semitism since the beginning of hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

“As the violence between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, we are witnessing a dangerous and drastic surge in anti-Jewish hate right here at home,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “We are tracking acts of harassment, vandalism and violence as well as a torrent of online abuse. It’s happening around the world— from London to Los Angeles, from France to Florida, in big cities like New York and in small towns, and across every social media platform.”

Former Democratic New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind documented this as a global trend.

Frightening attacks on Jews in Times Square of #NYC this evening. Many arrests made. Working with @NYPDHateCrimes and @NewYorkFBI, as well as elected officials and the local Jewish community. Violence is absolutely unacceptable. https://t.co/HbKGaETVBU — ADL New York / New Jersey (@ADL_NYNJ) May 21, 2021

The ADL analysis of Twitter in the days showed more than 17,000 tweets that used variations of the phrase, “Hitler was right.” The ADL has also seen an increase in on-the-ground activity that demonizes Israel and that has crossed at times into antisemitism.

ADL’s Center on Extremism has documented dozens of anti-Israel protests in the U.S. since the violence in Israel began, and more are planned.

While the majority of protesters have stayed within the lines of free and civil discourse, we have seen some expressions of clear antisemitism at these events, including: Signs that invoke the age-old antisemitic accusation that Jews are responsible for killing Jesus;

Holocaust analogies that demonize Zionists ADL has also received more reports of possible antisemitic incidents since the conflict broke out in Israel, with 193 reports in the week after the crisis began, up from 131 the previous week. Some examples include: Videos posted on Twitter appear to show at least one Jewish individual being beaten in Los Angeles, and Jews being intimidated on the street by individuals in cars carrying Palestinian flags.

A group of about twenty pro-Palestinian demonstrators chanted “Intifada!” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” across the street from the Temple Beth Israel synagogue in Skokie, IL.