NYC: Two Israelis stand ground against hundreds of violent pro-Hamas protestors

As anti-Israel protests have spilled out into the streets of virtually every major city in the United States, New York City was no exception.

And so, in Brooklyn on Wednesday, two Israelis, Amit Skornik, and Snir Dayan were caught in a brawl against hundreds of violent Hamas supporters at a ‘free Palestine’ rally.

The pro-Hamas protesters tried to lynch the two but the ex-IDF soldiers stood their ground and even engaged the ringleaders. The video of two lone Israelis squaring off against hundreds of jihadi protestors has gone viral on social media with many commenting that the incident represents a microcosm of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Ironically, it was Skornik and Dayan who were arrested and not the angry mob. As he was being carted off, Skornik yelled defiantly: “El el Yisrael” (God to Israel).