May 20, 2021
IDF Destroys Hamas ‘Metro’ Terror Tunnels

by | May 20, 2021 | News Videos

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

Hamas has spent the last decade building the ‘Metro’ terror tunnel. In just five days. The IDF neutralized it.

Dubbed ‘Metro’, this network of tunnels and bunkers runs underneath residential areas in Gaza. Hamas terrorists use the ‘Metro’ for storing weapons, shielding themselves, and executing attacks. Throughout Operation Guardian of the Walls, Israel’s fighter jets, tanks, artillery, and infantry units along the border have been working together to strike hundreds of terror targets and neutralize the tunnels. As of May 20, 2021, Israel neutralized over 60 miles of the Hamas ‘Metro’ terror tunnel system.

The IDF said in a statement: “Our purpose is to preserve the State of Israel, to protect its independence, and to stop its enemies from disrupting everyday life for Israel’s citizens and residents.”

