Netanyahu rolls eyes at Biden’s call to ‘de-escalate’: Vows to continue fighting for Israel

Israel continues to pounding Hamas infrastructure in Gaza as 3775 missiles have landed in Israel since the beginning of Operation ‘Watchmen on the Wall.’, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has implied on Wednesday that he has no intention of letting up.

In the same statement, Netanyahu said: “every day that passes, we are hurting the capabilities of terror groups. We are killing more top officials. We’re taking down more terror towers and hitting more munitions depots.”

Netanyahu also said that although he “appreciates US President Joe Biden’s statement supporting Israel’s right to defend itself but added that he is “determined to continue the operation until its mission is accomplished – to bring back the quiet and security to the Israeli people.”

This commitment appears to be a diplomatic slap in the face to Biden as Netanyahu’s statement was made right after Biden called on Israel to implement “a significant de-escalation.”

Netanyahu also hinted that Biden is stupid while briefing international diplomats on Wednesday. The Israeli premier said that those who criticize Israel instead of Hamas represent “the height of hypocrisy and stupidity.”

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley echoed those sentiments saying: “Biden is calling for Israel to de-escalate while the terrorist group Hamas is still firing rockets at Israeli citizens. It would be unacceptable if one of our allies called for de-escalation if Washington DC were targeted by rockets. We must stand with Israel against terrorism.”

Russia is the latest world power to express “concern” about civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov called on Israel to “carefully consider the actions they take.”

The Gaza Strip was originally liberated by Israel from Egypt in the 1967 Six-day-war. But in 2005, Israel withdrew from the coastal enclave unilaterally enabling the hostile takeover of the Hamas terror group as well as other radical elements like the Islamic Jihad.

Since the 2005 withdrawal, rocket-fire from the region plagued Israel, specifically southern Israel. And although Israel developed the Iron Dome, a state-of-the-art rocket defense system, Israel residents who hear the ‘red alert’ siren are forced into bomb shelters every time one is launched.

Israel for its part, has been compelled to enter ground troops into Gaza in the context of several different ground operations. These include Operation Cast Lead in 2008 and Operation Protective Edge.